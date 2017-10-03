Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band postpone upcoming tour dates, including stop in Greenville

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band announced Tuesday that upcoming tour dates for the 2017 Runaway Train Tour will be postponed, including the upcoming show in Greenville.

Upon receiving doctor's orders to attend an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is postponing all upcoming tour dates, including Thursday's show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon," Seger said.

The following tour dates have been postponed:

Sep 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Oct 5 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct 7 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Oct 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 12 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Oct 14 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Oct 19 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 21 Frisco, TX Ford Center at The Star

Oct 24 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Oct 26 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Oct 28 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov 2 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Nov 4 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Nov 7 Boise, ID Ford Center

Nov 9 Portland, OR Moda Center

Nov 11 Seattle, WA KeyArena

Nov 13 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena

Nov 15 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center

Nov 17 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. For more visit www.bobseger.com.

