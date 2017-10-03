Clemson's Dorian O'Daniel named FWAA Player of the Week - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson's Dorian O'Daniel named FWAA Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Dorian O'Daniel. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri). Dorian O'Daniel. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel was named FWAA/Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 30.

In Saturday's game, O'Daniel had 10 tackles, a sack, fumble recovery and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown. 

He currently leads Clemson in tackles for the season, with 42 overall. 

O'Daniel is the first Clemson linebacker to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a season. 

He is the second Clemson player to receive the honor this season. Austin Bryant received the honor after Clemson's defeat over Auburn. 

More news: Musicians and celebrities pay tribute to rocker Tom Petty

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.