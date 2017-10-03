Clemson's Dorian O'Daniel named FWAA Player of the Week

Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel was named FWAA/Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 30.

In Saturday's game, O'Daniel had 10 tackles, a sack, fumble recovery and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.

He currently leads Clemson in tackles for the season, with 42 overall.

O'Daniel is the first Clemson linebacker to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a season.

He is the second Clemson player to receive the honor this season. Austin Bryant received the honor after Clemson's defeat over Auburn.

