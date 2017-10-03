Greenville, Newberry County law enforcement agencies host 'Coffee with a Cop' events

Coffee with a Cop events will be held on Wednesday. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office).

Law enforcement agencies in Greenville and Newberry Counties are hosting "Coffee with a Cop" events on Wednesday.

The events are part of a nationwide initiative supported by the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The Coffee with a Cop events are meant to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Members of the community will have the opportunity to sit down with deputies and officers and ask questions.

The Newberry County event will be held at the sheriff's office at 550 Wilson Road from 9:00-10:00 a.m. The Newberry and Whitmire Police Departments will also participate in the event.

Greenville County deputies are hosting events in partnership with McDonald's from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. The events will take place at the following McDonald's locations:

3618 Pelham Road

630 Howell Road

3 Cannon Drive

1706 White Horse Road

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said, "We believe it’s important to keep the lines of communication open with the public. It’s equally important to build and maintain those relationships knowing that these partnerships are crucial to sustaining the safe communities we’ve all worked so hard to establish.”

