Thomas Griffin Jr. nominated for U.S. Marshall for SC

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Thomas M. Griffin Jr. to be the next U.S. Marshall for the District of South Carolina.

The next step in the process of the nomination is confirmation by U.S. Senate and current U.S. Marshall Kelvin Washington.

“First and foremost, I would like to congratulate Thomas Griffin and his family on his nomination to become the next U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina. I look forward to working with him to have a smooth and orderly transition. I would like to thank the members of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation for their support over the past seven years. I would also like to add a very special thank you to President Obama and Congressman James Clyburn for having the confidence to select me for this position. I would also like to thank and commend the brave men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service of the District of South Carolina. I have truly been blessed to serve along their side. They are true patriots in every sense of the word. I would also like to thank the Federal Judiciary, Federal Court family members, and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in our efforts to provide a safe environment to the citizens of South Carolina. Lastly, I would like to thank my family, my wife Patricia and our three children for their support over the last seven years.” - Kelvin Washington, current U.S. Marshall

