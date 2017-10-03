20th annual Silent Witness Ceremony honors 2016 victims of fatal domestic violence in SC

The 20th annual Silent Witness Domestic Violence ceremony was held on the steps of the State House on Tuesday. The ceremony honored the victims of fatal domestic violence in South Carolina from 2016.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson led the ceremony and called the names of the 34 women and five men that lost their lives due to fatal domestic violence.

During the ceremony, victims' family and friends carried a silhouette representing the victim to the steps of the State House as a bell was rung for each victim. A 40th silhouette was used during the ceremony to represent potentially unknown victims.

The mother of Cati Blauvelt, the woman found killed in Simpsonville in 2016, participated and spoke during the event.

“The effects of domestic violence are felt by families and loved ones for generations. We look forward to the day when this ceremony is no longer necessary,” Wilson said.

More news: Coroner called to scene of accident involving moped in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.