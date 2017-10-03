Upstate firefighters equipped with color-coded triage kits for mass trauma situations

As a firefighter and EMT, Chris Hearn has seen a lot.

"When you're actually doing it, I guess adrenaline kicks in and you don't think about it," Chris Hearn said.

He's a firefighter with the Boiling Springs Fire Department in Greenville County and has worn the uniform for more than 20 years.

"It just comes natural," he said.

He hopes a day like the chaos and mass shooting in Las Vegas never happens in the Upstate. However, if it does he and other firefighters are ready.

"Naturally, you think that's terrible you know," he said.

Investigators say Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd during a concert in Las Vegas. Investigators say he killed dozens and hundreds are also hurt.

"It shouldn't happen but this day and time- the world we live in," Hearn said.

Firefighters say every department in Greenville County that is licensed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have Triage SMART Incident Command Systems- which are trauma kits on its firetrucks.

"This kit basically helps prioritize the severity of the injuries," he said.

Tags that are part of the kit are numbered and color-coded.

"You have a #1 which is a red, those are the ones who are severely injured, but alive- they need attention now," Hearn explained.

He says a #2 yellow tag also means someone is hurt, but maybe not as severe as the red tag. A #3 green tag is considered the walking wounded card.

"That means they may have a broken arm, broken finger, cuts, bruises," Hearn said. "The black tag is the dead tag. You just tag them on the arm or wherever you can get it so you make sure it stays."

Hearn said the kits help first responders know whose been checked and who needs help.

"It helps to speed up the process," he said.

Because when firefighters get a call, every second counts.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.