Henderson Co. investigators searching for missing juvenile - FOX Carolina 21

Henderson Co. investigators searching for missing juvenile

Posted: Updated:
Macee Skylar Murphy. (Source: HCSO) Macee Skylar Murphy. (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Investigators say Macee Skylar Murphy, 17, may be traveling with friends in Rutherford County. They say she also has connections in Henderson, Rutherford, Jackson and Transylvania Counties.

Murphy is 5'3" and 130 pounds with long black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Macee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.

