Unofficial votes in for Lyman town council - FOX Carolina 21

LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Voters in Spartanburg County determined the winner of Lyman's special election for town council on Tuesday.

With nearly 50 percent of the vote, Becky Martin became the unofficial winner at 37 votes.

Neil Walsh was a close second with 41 percent of the vote. He received 31 votes and Mary McDowell received seven votes. There were no write-in votes.

Lyman’s elections are determined by plurality; therefore, Martin is the unofficial winner.

The votes will be certified on Thursday at 10 a.m.

