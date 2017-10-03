Neighbors react after pipe bomb thrown from car window in Anderson Co.

The bomb squad was dispatched to a scene in Williamston where Anderson County deputies confirm a pipe bomb exploded Tuesday night.

Per the sheriff's office, a call came in shortly after 8 p.m. that at least one pipe bomb explosion had occurred. A witness told investigators someone threw something out of a car window and some type of explosion took place.

The incident occurred on Pinewood Drive, and many neighbors still shaken up.

"I was scared, I was really scared. It was so loud and forceful that the ground shook," said witness James Wilson.

The Pinewood Drive resident said as the explosion went off, he ran inside to protect his family.

The whole time, he was shocked that something like this was happening just feet away from his home.

"It was chaos, and I fear for my children,” Wilson said. “They can't even come outside to play no more."

The witness said he dialed 911, but he wasn't the only neighbor thinking the same thing. Joey Richardson lives a few yards away, and he said when the pipe bomb went off it was enough to shake his bedroom.

It may have been a first for Richardson, but Zachery Barnhardt said he was standing right there when he said the pipe bomb was thrown out the window of a car.

"I didn't know what it was at first, it was fizzling,” Barnhardt said. “I went up to see what it was that was smoldering, and I knew what a pipe bomb looked like luckily, and at that time I just started running."

Barnhardt said the pipe bomb went off when he was about seven feet away.

As the investigation continues, many along Pinewood Drive are still frightened by the act. With leads on a suspect, Richardson said he's hoping it's enough to stop the violence.

"I'm hoping it's a one time thing with this and I'm hoping that's all it's going to be and they are going to get whoever’s done it," Richardson said.

Deputies say no injuries nor property damage were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

