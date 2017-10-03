Sheriff's Office: Deputies, bomb squad on scene after pipe bomb explosion in Anderson Co.

The bomb squad was dispatched to a scene in Williamston where Anderson County deputies confirm a pipe bomb exploded Tuesday night.

Per the sheriff's office, a call came in shortly after 8 p.m. that at least one pipe bomb explosion had occurred. A witness told investigators someone threw something out of a window and some type of explosion took place.

The incident occurred on Pinewood Drive.

Deputies say no injuries nor property damage were reported.

No suspects have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

