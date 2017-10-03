Williamston PD investigating reports of 4 female juvenile runaways

Four female juveniles reported to have run away. (Source: Williamston PD)

Williamston Police are investigating a report of four juvenile females said to have run away from the Williamston Youth Academy.

Police say 14-year-old Madison Mann, 15-year-olds Jah'tiasia Shannon and Earline Pressley and 16-year-old Jomek'us Craig ran away in the early morning hours on Tuesday. They were reportedly spotted in the area of North Hamilton Street and Middleton Boulevard something Tuesday afternoon.

Mann was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

Shannon was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a “Lion” or “Love” logo on the arm and black leggings.

Pressley was last seen wearing a pink head wrap, dark shirt with white open hoodie, and light gray sweat pants.

Craig was last seen wearing a white head wrap, a gray sweatshirt, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at (864)847-4012.

The youth academy is located at 313 Williams Street.

