National Night Out creates trust between law enforcement and communities

Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire, killing 59 victims and injuring hundreds more.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.More >
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >
A dive team was able to retrieve a vehicle after it was driven into a pond in Greenville County Monday afternoon.More >
An Indiana woman accused of keeping her two daughters confined at home for years allegedly failed to educate the now teenage youths, who told authorities their mother "gave up on us a long time ago.".More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
A Spartanburg woman was arrested after police said she whipped her child with a phone charging cord and left marks all over his body.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
Crews used to transport GSP aircrafts elsewhere for maintenance repairs, but over the last few months GSP has designated an overhaul facility for maintenance repairs to be performed on site.More >
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware signed autographs at the Academy Sports in Anderson on Tuesday. Boulware was the MVP of the 2016 NCAA National Championship.More >
Walmart ranks the top 10 NFL teams based on merchandise sales to fans.More >
Flags across the Upstate were lowered to half-staff after an order by the President in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
A vigil was held in downtown Greenville Monday evening for the victims killed in the Las Vegas massacre after a gunman opened fire from a resort toward a country music concert.More >
The president, various public officials, and celebrities took to social media Monday morning to offer condolences after the Las Vegas massacre.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
