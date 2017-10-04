Wednesday is National Walk to School Day

Upstate schools are urging drivers to use extra caution on Wednesday as children celebrate National Walk to School Day.

The annual observance aims to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and to encourage the creation of safe walking environments, according to Safe Kids.

"Every day, more than 40 children get hit by a car in the United States. By walking with students on International Walk to School Day, we can show them how to walk safely." said DeAndra Reasonover-Winjobi, Special Project Coordinator for Safe Kids Upstate, in a statement from Pickens County Schools.

Some schools are hosting events that involve students walking to campus, while others are hosting walking events at school.

In Pickens County, school district officials said FedEx volunteers and Pickens Fire Department and Pickens Police Department personnel will help teach children at Pickens Elementary the importance of walking safely.

Greenville County Schools released these details about Walk to School events at their campuses:

Blythe Academy of Languages: holds "walk & wheel to school” events on the first Wednesday of every month.

East North Street Academy: Every child (4K - 5th grade) at ENSA will walk during their related arts time on the Greenville Middle track.

Fountain Inn Elementary: Walkers will depart from the Fountain Inn Library or from the park downtown. Students need to be in place by 7:30 in order to participate. Parents are welcome to walk with their children.

Greenville Middle Academy: Students will be meeting at a local church at 7:40 a.m. approximately half a mile from campus. At 8:00, students, administration, staff, and PTA volunteers will be walking to campus.

Monarch Elementary: Students will exit doors and circle the building, led by PE teachers.

Paris Elementary: All students, parents, and teachers are invited to gather on the track from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m.

Pelham Road Elementary School: Students will meet at the Foxcroft Clubhouse at 7:15 a.m. and leave to walk or bike their way to Pelham Road at 7:30 a.m.

Plain Elementary School: The students will be learning about pedestrian safety. The related arts teachers chair this committee. In music, the children will sing a song about pedestrian safety, in art the students made signs that the students will hold while walking, and in physical education they will be walking at school.

Riverside Middle School: Students will walk during 1st,2nd, and 3rd period.

Simpsonville Elementary: Holding a walk at school event featuring the mayor and other city officials.

Sterling School: Greenville City police officers, JL Mann football players and cheerleaders will join in the walk from the playground/gazebo area at Heritage Apartments (behind the school) at 7:15 a.m.

Stone Academy: The Furman Pep Band will greet walkers in Croft Park at 7:30 a.m. for a quick walk to school celebration.

Summit Drive Elementary: Walkers will meet at Northgate Baptist Church, 633 Summit Drive, at 7 a.m.

Westcliffe Elementary: "walk at school" event on Friday October 6th featuring the Berea Fire Department.

In Spartanburg, District 7’s Mary H. Wright Elementary School will have a one-mile walk including Wofford College and Spartanburg High School Athletes.

Spartanburg District 1 said their schools will have students walking around their local walking trails, school campuses, or school tracks beginning from 8 to 11 a.m.

Click here to see a full list of participating schools.

