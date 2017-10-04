Law Enforcement agencies invite public to enjoy 'Coffee with a Cop' on Wednesday

Multiple Upstate law enforcement agencies are hosting “Coffee with a Cop” events on Wednesday.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said nearly 400 law enforcement agencies across the country are participating in the annual event.

During "Coffee with a Cop,” citizens can enjoy a cup of coffee with police officers and have conversations, ask questions, or make suggestions in an informal setting.

Anderson County’s event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. at Grace's Restaurant, located at 1510 N. Murray Ave. Attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee with Sheriff Chad McBride and other deputies.

The Greenville Police Department is hosting an event from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Starbucks on Augusta Street.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will host “Coffee with a Cop” at the McDonald’s on Pelham Road from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office Newberry Police Department, and the Whitmire Police Department, will have a joint "Coffee with a Cop" event at the sheriff’s office, located at 550 Wilson Road in Newberry, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

