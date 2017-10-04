Warrants: Woman arrested after postcards soaked in meth sent to Upstate inmate

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has filed multiple charges against a woman accused of sending contraband to an inmate in the Upstate.

According to arrest warrants, methamphetamine was soaked inside postcards mailed to Livesay Correctional Institution in August and September. Inmate records for the SC DOC, the postcards were sent to an inmate who was previously sentenced in Cherokee County for possession of meth/cocaine base, third offense.

On Monday, 40-year-old Michelle Loving Hames was arrested in connection with the case. She is charged with four counts of attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband and four counts of manufacture or distribution of cocaine base, third or subsequent offense.

Officials said Hames has prior drug convictions from 2012 and 2014.

