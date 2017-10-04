Fall for Greenville returns on October 13 with 250 food offerings, 75 live shows

Fall for Greenville will return to downtown Greenville on October 13 - 15.

The annual street festival will feature 250 unique menu items from 47 different restaurants and food vendors, city officials said.

Fall for Greenville will feature seven entertainment stages, Food Truck Row on Coffee Street and six interactive mobile tours, including the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary Taste Tour, officials said.

The festival will open on Thursday October 12 at 6:30 p.m. with a free pre-event concert at the Peace Center Stage on the River., officials said. Outshyne and Whiskey Meyers will perform.

The festival will kick into high gear on Friday. Throughout the weekend, 75 performers and bands will perform during free concerts.

The Carolina Ale House Beer Garden will feature more than 50 craft beers from 25 breweries and the Windstream Wine Garden will have a variety of wines available for tasting and purchase, officials said.

Souvenir sample cups will be available for purchase for those looking to enjoy smaller portions of the wine and beer offerings. To further enhance this year’s event, BB&T Fall for Greenville has partnered with Challenge Butter to offer culinary demonstrations by local chefs throughout the weekend.

An entire block of children’s rides and activities will be setup on Broad Street.

Greenlink will provide complimentary shuttle service during BB&T Fall for Greenville. Officials said festival-goers can park at County Square and take the free downtown trolley to a stop on South Main Street, near the festival entrance. Free parking will also be offered in the Broad Street Garage beginning at 5 p.m. on May 13 until the end of the festival on May 15.

