Clemson football leaders swim across river to help student after crash

Clemson University said when a student was involved in a crash Tuesday night, leaders with the football team jumped into action.

The wreck happened near the football practice field at the intersection of Press and Perimeter Roads. The university said head football coach Dabo Swinney was addressing his team when they heard a crash, although the wreck was not visible due to trees.

Seconds later, though, the team realized a car was sliding down a steep embankment toward the Seneca river. According to the university, the student, identified as Clary Miles, fell with his vehicle approximately 100 feet before stopping 20 feet from the water.

All the Clemson players and coaches rushed to the scene. Sports Medicine Assistant Scott Crowthers, student athletic trainer Bailey Black, student managers Jack Wardlaw and Jack Sari, student coach Daniel Boyd and student videographer Eric Suttles jumped into the river and swam across to help Miles.

“When we got to the edge of the water I think our entire team was ready to jump in and help, but I held them off (blew his whistle) to let those who were experienced in this area go across,” Swinney said.

Miles was transported to the hospital with non-life-threaten injuries. Before EMS arrived, Swinney and the team gathered to pray. Swinney said he has known Miles since he was 8 years old so the accident "became personal very quickly."

His mother, Paula Miles, released the following statement on the incident:

“I want to tell everyone how grateful we are to everyone associated with the Clemson football program that helped my son. I am especially grateful for those trainers and managers and others who swam to help Clary and get him out of the car. Thomas Austin (graduate assistant coach) rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital and that was so comforting. I am just so glad my son is alive.”

