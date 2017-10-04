EMS: Car crashes into water near Clemson football practice field - FOX Carolina 21

EMS: Car crashes into water near Clemson football practice field

Posted: Updated:
Clemson University logo (Courtesy: Clemson) Clemson University logo (Courtesy: Clemson)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson University EMS said two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a creek on campus Tuesday night.

The wreck happened near the football practice field at the intersection of Press and Perimeter Roads.

The vehicle went down an embankment and into the water.

The victims’ injuries were not life threatening, officials said.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Clemson University police and the Athletic Department to get additional details about the incident.

