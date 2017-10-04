Four Greenwood Co. schools on semi-lockdown as deputies investigate bank robbery

Four Greenwood County District 50 Schools were placed on semi-lockdown Wednesday morning as deputies investigated a bank robbery in the area, according to a spokesman for the school district.

The Early Childhood Center, Mathews Elementary, Woodfields Elementary, and Brewer Middle School were affected.

“All of the students and staff are safe. We will continue to keep you informed on this situation via our social media and websites as we receive more information from law enforcement,” spokesman Johnathan Graves stated in an email.

Greenwood County deputies said the robbery occurred at a credit union.

Four suspects were involved and fled in a blue van.

Deputies said just before 12:30 p.m. that the van had been located and there was no immediate danger to the community.

