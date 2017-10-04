Lindsey Graham: It may be 'a good time' for Congress to learn ho - FOX Carolina 21

Lindsey Graham: It may be 'a good time' for Congress to learn how bump stocks work

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC (File/FOX Carolina) U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC (File/FOX Carolina)
WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) -

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R/SC) said Wednesday that he is in favor of a congressional hearing to learn more about the bump stock gun accessory following the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Below is the statement Graham released through his office:

"I think it’d be a good time to have a hearing.  Just to find out -- How does the technology work and is there a legislative solution?"

According to reports from the Associated Press, the bump stock accessories can make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly and simulate automatic weaponry.

California Sen. Diane Feinstein said the replacement shoulder stock devices can transform semi-automatic rifles into weapons that can fire at a rate of 400 to 800 rounds per minute.

The shooting massacre in Las Vegas, which claimed 59 lives after police said a gunman rapidly fired shots at a crowded outdoor concert venue from a high-rise hotel for up to 11 minutes before turning the gun on himself, has re-enlivened the debate over gun control.

MORE: Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight

