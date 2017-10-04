VIDEO: Asheville man charged after video captured of cyclist being punched in face

The Asheville Police Department said a man is facing charges after video was released showing a cyclist being punched in the face.

The police department shared the video from Asheville On Bikes, a nonprofit organization for bicycle advocacy. In a blog post, Asheville on Bikes said the video was captured on dashcam in a commercial vehicle which happened upon the scene.

Officers confirmed the incident occurred on Sep. 27 along Sand Hill Road.

Asheville on Bikes said the cyclist told them he was riding legally in his lane and not impeding traffic, but a driver tailgated him before trying to run him off the road. When the pair approached a red light, the driver was caught on camera getting out of the vehicle and punching the victim in the face.

Officers identified the suspect as Claude Donald Watson, who was arrested and charged with simple assault and reckless driving to endanger.

"We want to ensure our cycling community that behavior like this is not tolerated," the police department said.

Watch the video below:

