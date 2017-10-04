Clear now, but "Nate" could bring rain for us this weekend

Beautiful weather will be the rule through Friday, as temperatures slowly heat up. This weekend our focus turns to the Gulf of Mexico as Nate could bring us rainfall.

Quiet weather will dominate Thursday and Friday with highs warming back into the low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will continue to be cool at night with temps in the 50s through Thursday night.

This weekend clouds will increase as the tropical system moves into the Gulf of Mexico. If the current track holds, Nate would make landfall as a tropical storm or cat 1 hurricane somewhere between New Orleans and Tampa. This would send lots of moisture our way, along with some gusty wind.Right now it is a tropical depression with 35 mph winds near Honduras.

The best chance for rain will come during the day on Sunday, so Saturday may be salvaged for doing things outside! Rain could get heavy at times, with 2-4 inches possible area-wide.

The storm would move over our area Monday, keeping a good chance for rain the forecast, then conditions dry out Tuesday into Wednesday.

