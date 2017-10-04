Sunny and warm for now, but "Nate" could bring rain this weekend

Beautiful weather continues for now, but by the weekend our focus turns to the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Nate will likely bring us rainfall.

Quiet weather will continue today and tomorrow with highs reaching back the 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will continue to stay cool at night with temps in the 50s. With a clear sky, the harvest moon should be a great sight!

This weekend clouds will increase as the tropical system moves into the Gulf of Mexico. If the current track holds, Nate would make landfall as a tropical storm or cat 1 hurricane somewhere between Lake Charles and Panama City. This would send lots of moisture our way, along with some gusty wind.

The best chance for rain will come during the day on Sunday, so Saturday may be salvaged for doing things outside, especially early! Rain could get heavy at times.

The storm would move near our area Monday, keeping a good chance for rain the forecast. Depending on the track of the system, rain totals could approach 4 inches in some spots.

Conditions stay warm and muggy through mid-week with showers remaining possible, but the coverage and intensity of the rain should not be as significant as Sunday and Monday.

