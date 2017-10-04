Deputies: Shooting victim found dead after search in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway on Saluda Dam Road after a shooting was reported Wednesday.

Deputies said they received a call from Pickens County that a woman was shot and may have been left in the 400 block of Saluda Dam Road. Air support, K-9s and deputies on foot were assisting in the search.

Just before 3 p.m., Master Deputy Ryan Flood confirmed a victim had been located and she was pronounced deceased. Flood could not provide additional details.

He said a male was in custody in connection with the incident, which appeared to be isolated.

