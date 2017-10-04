Greenville Co. Sheriff: Man confessed to killing woman who was forced into woods

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.

Deputies said they received a call from Pickens County that a woman was shot and may have been left in the 400 block of Saluda Dam Road. Air support, K-9s and deputies on foot were assisting in the search.

Just before 3 p.m., Master Deputy Ryan Flood confirmed a victim had been located and she was pronounced deceased.

He said a male was in custody in connection with the incident, which appeared to be isolated.

Sheriff Will Lewis held a press conference shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the incident and it followed an altercation. Lewis said the male suspect confessed after a fight, he dragged the victim into the woods and killed her.

He will face a murder charge, Lewis said, and additional may also be forthcoming. The suspect has not yet been identified.

