ICE: Man accused of shooting high schooler in woods was in U.S. illegally

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.

Deputies said they received a "frantic" call from a woman, a friend of the victim, who said there had been a shooting along the 400 block of Saluda Dam Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located a man who matched the description of the suspect but the victim was nowhere to be found. Air support, K-9s and deputies on foot were called in to assist in the search.

Just before 3 p.m., Master Deputy Ryan Flood confirmed a victim had been located and she was pronounced deceased. Her body was found approximately 300 yards away in the woods off Saluda Dam Road near Frady Road in Greenville, and deputies said she appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He said a male was in custody in connection with the incident, which appeared to be isolated. He was identified as 19-year-old Daniel De Jesus Rangel-Sherrer.

Sheriff Will Lewis held a press conference shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the incident and it followed an altercation. Lewis said it appeared the victim had been forced into the woods and slain. Rangel-Sherrer confessed to killing her, the sheriff said.

"Immediately upon contact he confessed to one of the deputies," Lewis said.

Lewis described the crime scene as a "vast" area and said they were scouring the woods for additional evidence and the murder weapon.

Deputies said the investigation revealed that Sherrer had also held another victim against her will before she was able to eventually escape to safety. Rangel-Sherrer was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez of Alice Street in Greenville. After an autopsy, the coroner said Martinez-Gonzalez suffered gunshot wounds to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools confirmed Martinez-Gonzalez was an 11th grader at Greenville High School.

A judge denied bond for Rangel-Sherrer during an early morning hearing on Thursday.

Several members of Martinez-Gonzalez' family were in the courtroom for the bond hearing. The victim's father asked why his daughter had been killed and what prompted the violence.

Rangel-Sherrer will remain behind bars at Greenville County Detention Center until his next court hearing.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Rangel-Sherrer is a Mexican national living illegally in the U.S. ICE issued a detainer for Rangel-Sherrer following his arrest.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

