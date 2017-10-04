General manager of Upstate shooting range explains how bump stocks work

The motive is still unknown, but the heartache caused by the hands of Stephen Paddock is still being felt in Las Vegas, and even in the Upstate.

"It's an act of evil," Jim Braziel said.

He's the general manager at Sharpshooters in Greenville County. He watched video of victims fall to the ground or run from the scene of a concert in Las Vegas, and he heard the gunfire.

"My first thought was another terrorist attack of some kind," Braziel said.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) as well as investigators say the shooter used bump stocks on the back rifles when he fired into the crowd. A bump stock is an accessory put on semi-automatic rifles like an AR-15, or an AK-47.

"The recoil of the gun causes it to do this, you're still pulling the the trigger with each shot. It's just allowing you to pull it faster than you could without this," Braziel said.

He says a bump stock does not make a gun illegal.

"It does not change the operation of the gun itself whatsoever. The gun still stays semi-automatic," Braziel explained. "If this hadn't been available, he would've done something else."

Because a bump stock changes the speed of how fast bullets are fired from a gun, however, some lawmakers are calling for hearings in a debate over the sale of bump stocks. Some say when it goes off it sounds like a full automatic weapon, even though it's not.

Braziel explains how a full automatic works.

"Full auto means you pull the trigger one time and hold it back and it will continue to fire until it's out of ammunition - until you release the trigger," he said. "A semi-automatic only fires when you pull the trigger. It fires one time, you release the trigger and pull it again it fires a second time."

Braziel says a bump stock didn't kill dozens of people,though. He says a crazy man did.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.