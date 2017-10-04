Police: 2 suspects may have taken credit card numbers all along I-95

Authorities say two people arrested in South Carolina with $35,000 and eight devices placed on gas pumps to steal credit card numbers may have stolen information all along Interstate 95 on the East Coast.

Yemassee police spokesman Matthew Garnes says his agency turned Yordan Alberto and Katty Andrea Carpio-Rios over to the U.S. Secret Service after discovering police in Georgia and South Carolina had similar cases.

Yemassee's police chief pulled the suspects over Sept. 28 for speeding on I-95 in his town and found the cash and card skimmers. Yemassee is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) west of Charleston.

Garnes says the skimmers used a Bluetooth wireless device that transferred information without them getting out of their car. He says they could have hit dozens of gas stations on I-95 a day.

