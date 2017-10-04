Greenville County fourth graders learn healthy habits at Fluor Field

Some fourth-grade students in Greenville County are taking a break from their classroom work and heading outdoors for a lesson on being healthy.

It's all part of a three-day event, called “Home Run for Healthy Kids" put on by the Junior League of Greenville.

Elizabeth DuBose is the event chair and is with the Junior League of Greenville.

“We are hosting 2,800 Greenville County School fourth graders over the next few days for Home Run for Healthy Kids," she said.

It's a chance for the students to learn about healthy lifestyles in a hands-on way at Fluor Field. The kids rotate through the different stations every ten minutes.

Kevin Ballenger is with the Hurricane Martial Arts Center and is teaching karate lessons.

“They love it, it’s a lot of fun," Ballenger said. "They're having to sit at a desk all day, so then they get to come out here to the baseball field and move around, and they really enjoy it.”

DuBose said the organization started the event ten years ago, as a way to turn around rising numbers of obesity and other health issues in children. They added an extra day this year to accommodate the interest from schools. The event will go through Friday at Fluor Field.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.