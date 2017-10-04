Deputies: Man arrested, charged after accused of CSC with minor

Deputies said an Upstate man has been charged after being accused of making inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

According to an incident report, a victim called the Laurens County Sheriff's Office on August 1 to report a sexual assault.

The victim told deputies that in June 2006, the victim was fondled and inappropriately touched by 41-year-old Michael Christopher Tennyson of Chesnee.

The incident report says the victim told deputies Tennyson had done this "quite a few times" between June of 2016 and August 17, 2007.

Tennyson was arrested on September 21. According to the incident report, he was charged with forcible fondling, however records from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office say Tennyson was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

