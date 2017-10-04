Deputies: Man arrested, charged after accused of CSC with minor - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested, charged after accused of CSC with minor

Posted: Updated:
Michael Christopher Tennyson (Source: Laurens County Sheriff's Office) Michael Christopher Tennyson (Source: Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said an Upstate man has been charged after being accused of making inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

According to an incident report, a victim called the Laurens County Sheriff's Office on August 1 to report a sexual assault.

The victim told deputies that in June 2006, the victim was fondled and inappropriately touched by 41-year-old Michael Christopher Tennyson of Chesnee. 

The incident report says the victim told deputies Tennyson had done this "quite a few times" between June of 2016 and August 17, 2007.

Tennyson was arrested on September 21. According to the incident report, he was charged with forcible fondling, however records from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office say Tennyson was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. Sheriff: Man confessed to killing woman who was forced into woods

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.