Deputies: Upstate man facing new child sex charge

Deputies said an Upstate man has been charged again after being accused of making inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

According to an initial incident report, a victim called the Laurens County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 1 to report a sexual assault.

The victim told deputies that in June 2006, the victim was fondled and inappropriately touched by 41-year-old Michael Christopher Tennyson of Chesnee. The incident report says the victim told deputies Tennyson had done this "quite a few times" between June of 2016 and August 17, 2007.

Tennyson was arrested on September 21. According to the incident report, he was charged with forcible fondling, however records from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office say Tennyson was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Tennyson was arrested again on Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, Tennyson is accused of sexually abusing a victim under the age of 11 between January 2007 and July 2017.

Tennyson was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

