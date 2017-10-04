One charged, 2 still wanted after man killed in McDowell Co. shootout

Officials with McDowell County 911/Emergency Management are seeking two suspects in connection with a Monday shooting that claimed the life of a Nebo man.

McDowell County officials said 33-year-old Joshua Eric Kelley of Deer Park Resort in Nebo died Tuesday night at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville due to injuries he sustained in a shootout on Monday.

Officials said Michael Allen Spencer, 43, of Nebo was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Kelley, Spencer and two others - still wanted for questioning - went to a garage on Rolling Meadow Drive in Nebo between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Monday and began firing shots, according to officials. Four other people were inside the garage during the shooting, as well.

Officials said Kelley was shot multiple times in his torso and head during the exchange of gunfire. An investigation into the shooting determined that the subjects inside the garage had been defending themselves. They won't likely be charged with Kelley's death, said McDowell County Emergency Management.

Investigators are still searching for 29-year-old Gregory Cole Lowery of Linville Road in Nebo, and Daniel McCoy Bradley, 38, of Harmony Grove Road in Nebo.

Anyone with information regarding Lowery or Bradley's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

Tips can also be submitted through text message anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES).

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: UPDATE: SC DOC says incident at SC prison is isolated to 1 dorm

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.