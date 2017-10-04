One charged, 2 still wanted after man killed in McDowell Co. shootout

The bomb squad was dispatched to a scene in Williamston where Anderson County deputies confirm a pipe bomb exploded Tuesday night.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Longtime "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette says she's leaving the CBS crime drama after this season following 15 years on the show.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A group of women from Greenville Place Assisted Living dress up as Disney princesses to bring joy to hospitals and nursing homes.More >
Crews used to transport GSP aircrafts elsewhere for maintenance repairs, but over the last few months GSP has designated an overhaul facility for maintenance repairs to be performed on site.More >
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware signed autographs at the Academy Sports in Anderson on Tuesday. Boulware was the MVP of the 2016 NCAA National Championship.More >
Walmart ranks the top 10 NFL teams based on merchandise sales to fans.More >
Flags across the Upstate were lowered to half-staff after an order by the President in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
A vigil was held in downtown Greenville Monday evening for the victims killed in the Las Vegas massacre after a gunman opened fire from a resort toward a country music concert.More >
The president, various public officials, and celebrities took to social media Monday morning to offer condolences after the Las Vegas massacre.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
