Las Vegas victim shot in leg stands when Pres. Trump visits hospital

Thomas Gunderson didn't let a gunshot to the leg stop him from standing when President Trump visited Las Vegas in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and survivors after investigators say a sniper opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The massacre took the lives of 59 victims and wounded more than 500 others.

Gunderson was one such survivor hospitalized after the shooting. But when the President entered his hospital room, he said he had to stand.

Gunderson shared video on Facebook where he said:

I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!

In four hours, the video had received more than 74,000 shares, 79,000 reactions and had nearly 2 million views.

Watch the video here:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.