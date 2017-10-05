Greenville County receives $4M federal grant to implement driverless taxi system

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded Greenville County a $4 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant to implement a driverless, automated taxi system.

"Technology is the future of U.S. transportation," Acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson stated in a news release. "These funds will help Greenville County lead the nation into a future with more driverless vehicles, which will improve mobility for some and reduce traffic congestion for all."

The FHWA said Greenville County will use the money to create an integrated “taxi shuttle” system. The system will use "A-Taxis," driverless taxis that provide shuttle service to and from employment centers, officials said.

The driverless taxi system is expected to improve access to transportation for disadvantaged and mobility-impaired residents.

Greenville County officials said the Cushman 6 passenger AEV “A-taxis” will be on display Thursday at Clemson University’s ICAR campus at 10:30 a.m..

More details on the driverless taxi system will be forthcoming.

