Officials: Man taken to hospital after suffering medical emergency at popular Greenville swimming complex

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >
Thomas Gunderson didn't let a gunshot to the leg stop him from standing when President Trump visited Las Vegas in the aftermath of a mass shooting.More >
Some of the people injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history didn't initially realize they had been shot, a hospital official said.More >
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
Beautiful weather will be the rule through Friday, as temperatures continue climbing. This weekend our focus turns to the Gulf of Mexico as what should be Nate could bring us rainfall.More >
The Asheville Police Department said a man is facing charges after video was released showing a cyclist being punched in the face.More >
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A group of women from Greenville Place Assisted Living dress up as Disney princesses to bring joy to hospitals and nursing homes.More >
Crews used to transport GSP aircrafts elsewhere for maintenance repairs, but over the last few months GSP has designated an overhaul facility for maintenance repairs to be performed on site.More >
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware signed autographs at the Academy Sports in Anderson on Tuesday. Boulware was the MVP of the 2016 NCAA National Championship.More >
Walmart ranks the top 10 NFL teams based on merchandise sales to fans.More >
Flags across the Upstate were lowered to half-staff after an order by the President in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
A vigil was held in downtown Greenville Monday evening for the victims killed in the Las Vegas massacre after a gunman opened fire from a resort toward a country music concert.More >
The president, various public officials, and celebrities took to social media Monday morning to offer condolences after the Las Vegas massacre.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
