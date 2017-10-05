Officials: Man taken to hospital after suffering medical emergency at popular Greenville swimming complex

A Greenville County spokesman said a man was taken to the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency Thursday morning at the Westside Aquatic Complex on Blue Ridge Drive.

Emergency dispatchers said deputies and EMS responded just before 7 a.m. The 911 call came in as a possible drowning, dispatchers said.

Officials said the man, who is in his 60s, was exercising in the pool when the emergency occurred. Lifeguards tended to him until EMS arrived.

The man's condition was not known.

The Westside Aquatic Complex is a county owned recreation facility that features an Olympic-sized pool, lap swimming, water aerobics, and swimming lessons, per its website.

