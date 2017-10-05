Troopers: No injuries reported in crash involving Greenville Co. school bus

Greenville County emergency dispatchers said troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus on East North Street Thursday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened at 7 a.m. near Sedgefield Drive.

No injuries were reported but the roadway was blocked as first responders worked to clear the scene.

Traffic was moving again by 7:35 a.m.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said another vehicle rear-ended the bus.

23 children from Lake Forest Elementary were on the bus at the time. Another bus responded to take those children to school. Officials said some students at Sevier Middle School will be late due to the bus transfer.

