Troopers: No injuries reported in crash involving Greenville Co. school bus

One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A group of women from Greenville Place Assisted Living dress up as Disney princesses to bring joy to hospitals and nursing homes.More >
Crews used to transport GSP aircrafts elsewhere for maintenance repairs, but over the last few months GSP has designated an overhaul facility for maintenance repairs to be performed on site.More >
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware signed autographs at the Academy Sports in Anderson on Tuesday. Boulware was the MVP of the 2016 NCAA National Championship.More >
Walmart ranks the top 10 NFL teams based on merchandise sales to fans.More >
Flags across the Upstate were lowered to half-staff after an order by the President in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
A vigil was held in downtown Greenville Monday evening for the victims killed in the Las Vegas massacre after a gunman opened fire from a resort toward a country music concert.More >
The president, various public officials, and celebrities took to social media Monday morning to offer condolences after the Las Vegas massacre.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
