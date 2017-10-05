Four-day Oktoberfest celebration kicks off Thursday in downtown Greenville

Downtown Greenville’s NOMA Square will transform into a Bavarian Biergarten for four days during Oktoberfest, starting Thursday.

According to nomasquare.com, the free four-day community celebration will feature German food, Paulaner’s beer, live entertainment, and all proceeds with benefit the Community Foundation of Greenville.

Food options include grilled bratwurst, pretzels with beer cheese, Sauerbraten, and more.

Beer selections include Paulaner’s Munich Lager, Hefe-Weizen, and Oktoberfest.

The festival will also feature games and contests, including cornhole, Jenga, the chicken dance, and stein holding competition. A bratwurst eating contest is set for Saturday evening.

The festival kicks off from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday with the ceremonial keg tapping at 6 p.m. and stein holding competition at 7 p.m.

The fin continues from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and will wrap up on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Click here to see the full event schedule.

