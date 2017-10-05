SC restaurant owner says lack of work ethic makes it hard to retain employees

A South Carolina restaurant owner said a lack of work ethic it to blame for his inability to find and retain quality workers.

According to the Island Packet newspaper, Tony Herndon is having to cut down his operating hours at Joe Loves Lobster Rolls because his staff has dwindled and the only other employee he has is his daughter.

Herndon said he offers a fair wage, $8 per hour plus tips, which usually equates to about $15 per hour.

Herndon told the newspaper “People across the country and in the area are all having the same problem. I don’t know where the shift is from, but it seems the era of good work ethics (is) completely over.”

He said his family has been running restaurants since the 1940s and that workers in the industry have gone from considering the work a career choice to a stepping stone.

MORE NEWS: Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.