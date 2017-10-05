Remains of sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack finally being laid to rest in Upstate

An Upstate man who gave his life defending Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack in 1941 is finally coming home to find a final resting place.

According to an obituary, S1C Milton Reece Surratt lost his life on December 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma. The Mauldin, SC native was only 20 years old.

In the aftermath of the attack, Surratt's body was not identified and he was declared “missing in action.”

His remains were recently identified and will be returned to his family on Thursday.

The Patriot Guard said Surratt’s remains are expected to arrive on an American Airlines flight at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Patriot Guard riders and the SC Highway Patrol will escort the casket to the Heritage Funeral Home.

The visitation and funeral services will be on Friday. The visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 1 p.m., both at the Heritage Funeral Home chapel. Burial with full military honors will follow at the First Baptist Church Mauldin cemetery.

