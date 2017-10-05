Murder suspect arrested in Upstate extradited back to Georgia

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in a woman's homicide was apprehended in the Upstate.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residence on Beaver Run Extension in Bowman, Georgia. They located 30-year-old Ashley Marie Williams deceased at the scene.

Authorities did not release Williams' cause of death, but said it was ruled a homicide. On Thursday the coroner confirmed Williams' body was being examined by the medical examiner.

Deputies said 47-year-old Gregory Robert Roberts was identified as a suspect in the case and wanted for questioning. A BOLO was issued to surrounding counties and in South Carolina.

Just before 9:20 p.m., deputies said Roberts was located by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. A murder warrant for Roberts is being obtained, the sheriff said.

He was booked into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office as a fugitive from justice. At a hearing on Thursday, he agreed to be extradited to Georgia on the murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Friday he was transported back to the Elbert County Detention Center where he was served with warrants for murder, malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealing death of another.

