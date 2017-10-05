Murder suspect in GA woman's homicide arrested in Upstate

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in a woman's homicide was apprehended in the Upstate.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residence on Beaver Run Extension in Bowman, Georgia. They located 30-year-old Ashley Marie Williams deceased at the scene.

Authorities did not release Williams' cause of death, but said it was ruled a homicide.

Deputies said 47-year-old Gregory Robert Roberts was identified as a suspect in the case and wanted for questioning. A BOLO was issued to surrounding counties and in South Carolina.

Just before 9:20 p.m., deputies said Roberts was located by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. A murder warrant for Roberts is being obtained, the sheriff said.

He was booked into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

