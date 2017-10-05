Deputies: Investigation underway after child found living in fil - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Investigation underway after child found living in filthy home with no running water

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said an 11-year-old child was removed from a Spartanburg County home after DSS and deputies found the home filthy and without running water.

DSS asked deputies to assist on a home check Wednesday after receiving the reports that a child was showing up for school dirty and wearing clothes that were torn and had holes in them, per incident reports.

Deputies said the home on Hudgins Road was filthy, smelled of urine, was littered with animal feces, and had no running water. Deputies determined there was enough evidence to place the child in emergency protective custody.

The child was placed with a relative.

No arrests were made, per the incident report.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.