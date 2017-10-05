Deputies: Investigation underway after child found living in filthy home with no running water

Deputies said an 11-year-old child was removed from a Spartanburg County home after DSS and deputies found the home filthy and without running water.

DSS asked deputies to assist on a home check Wednesday after receiving the reports that a child was showing up for school dirty and wearing clothes that were torn and had holes in them, per incident reports.

Deputies said the home on Hudgins Road was filthy, smelled of urine, was littered with animal feces, and had no running water. Deputies determined there was enough evidence to place the child in emergency protective custody.

The child was placed with a relative.

No arrests were made, per the incident report.

