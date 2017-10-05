Union woman accused of stealing from disabled adults in her care

A former group home manager in South Carolina is accused of stealing from several disabled residents to shop for herself at Wal-Mart and other stores.

Local media outlets report the Union Police Department has charged 51-year-old Rhonda Keisler of Buffalo with three counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and three counts of breach of trust of more than $10,000. The exact amount was not specified.

Police documents accuse Keisler of stealing from the residents' bank accounts from 2012 through August, when a local disabilities official reported the potential missing money.

Beverly Buscemi, director of the state's disabilities agency, says Keisler was fired, and the money will be refunded to the three residents.

It is unclear if Keisler has an attorney. She has no phone listing.

