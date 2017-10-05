I-85 lanes to be detoured, shifted for interstate widening project in Spartanburg Co.

Beginning Friday, drivers on I-85 southbound will experience lane shifts, and on Thursday drivers on the northbound side will be detoured.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is shifting traffic from the two outside lanes to the two inside lanes between mile markers 77 and 80 on the southbound side.. The shift will be in place until Oct. 10.

The area is already closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews work on the 85 Widening Project.

Officials said speed in the area will be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

On the northbound side of I-85, the north lanes will be closed between mile markers 68 and 77 beginning Thursday. A southbound lane will be used for northbound traffic and will be protected by medians, but drivers will need to travel to Business Loop 85 to reach their exits.

The area is expected to take 4 to 5 months to complete.

