I-85 south traffic to be shifted for interstate widening project

Beginning Friday, drivers on I-85 southbound will experience lane shifts.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is shifting traffic from the two outside lanes to the two inside lanes between mile markers 77 and 80. The shift will be in place until Oct. 10.

The area is already closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews work on the 85 Widening Project.

Officials said speed in the area will be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

