Deputies: Woman arrested, man wanted after car stolen from Spartanburg Co. dealership

Deputies say a woman was arrested in Spartanburg County in connection with a vehicle stolen from a dealership. According to deputies, Krystal Michele Dunaway, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Dunaway was in possession of a Jeep Cherokee that was stolen from Harris Brothers Auto Sales, deputies said. The incident report stated that two other cars at the dealership were broken into, but nothing was taken from either vehicle.

Deputies said they found a traffic ticket that also connected Dunaway to a stolen Kia Spectra. The car was hidden behind bushes away from public view, according to the incident report.

A male suspect is also wanted in connection with the case. According to deputies, Justin Scott Waldrop, 35, was in the Jeep Cherokee with Dunaway. Deputies said Waldrop fled the scene on foot and eluded arrest.

Dunaway is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

