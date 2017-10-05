Police: Man who robbed Greenville school after climbing through roof hatch arrested

Greenville Police said they arrested a man in connection with a May robbery at East North Street Academy.

According to officers, Jason Marchbanks, 26, was arrested Aug. 16 for second-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Police said Marchbanks entered the school through a hatch in the roof. A bag was stolen from the school, but the contents of the bag are unknown, officers said.

Officers said Marchbanks claimed to be a custodian when he was confronted by a security guard.

Police said Marchbanks was turned over to the Greenville County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Burglar pretended to be custodian, entered Greenville school through roof

