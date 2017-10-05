Nice Friday, but Nate brings weekend rain and wind

We’ll have one more nice warm day before Tropical Storm Nate begins to spread rain our way over the weekend.

Warm and sunny today, with highs in the lower to middle 80s. With low humidity and a light breeze, even the heat of the afternoon will be fairly comfortable.

Clouds will gradually move in tonight as Nate makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, and then showers push in after. Expect Saturday to stay mostly dry with a spotty shower or two late, with heavier rain by the second half of the weekend into early next week.

As of now, the rain looks to be heaviest on Sunday, and could cause localized flash flooding with 2-4+ inches of rain expected in the Upstate and mountains.

There will also be gusty 15-25 mile per hour wind along with perhaps an isolated tornado as the center of the storm approaches on Monday. Some lingering showers and storms are possible from Tuesday through Thursday, but the brunt of Nate should be gone at that point.

