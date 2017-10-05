Nice Friday, but Nate will bring weekend rain and wind

We’ll have one more nice warm day Friday before Tropical Storm Nate begins to spread rain our way this weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the middle 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains, which will be perfect for viewing tonight’s harvest moon!

Friday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will gradually move in Friday night as Nate makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, and then showers will develop Saturday evening and continue Saturday night, Sunday and Monday.

As of now, the rain looks to be heaviest on Saturday night and Sunday, and could cause localized flash flooding with 2-4+ inches of rain expected in the Upstate and mountains.

There will also be gusty 15-25 mile per hour wind along with perhaps an isolated tornado as the center of the storm approaches on Monday. Some lingering showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday, but safe to say Nate should be all gone at that point.

