Investigators: Inman man facing 20 charges after secretly recording nude children

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing 20 charges in connection with the exploitation of minors.

Oscar L Brogdon, 64, was arrested on Wednesday after investigators said he was found to be in possession of multiple child pornography images. Brogdon also recorded nude victims without their knowledge, investigators said.

He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He could face up to 10 years in prison on each third-degree charge and 20 years in prison on each first-degree charge, if convicted.

Brogdon is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case and asked anyone with information regarding other potential victims to e-mail tips.

